Avalanche rescue dogs show off on ski safety day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is Ski California Safety Day. Thousands of people took part in the event at multiple resorts in Nevada and California.

”We as ski resorts do the best we can to promote the safest environment possible,” Northstar Health and Safety Manager Kelsey Everton said.

“But it’s also up to our guests to engage in safe behavior for themselves and each other while they’re skiing and riding”

Skiers and snowboarders at Northstar California Ski Resort got a chance to talk with ski patrollers about this years theme; avoiding collisions.

Guests also saw several safety demonstrations.

“It’s really fun to engage with our guests on a different level and get them involved in hanging out with our ski patrol dogs, hopping in a snow cat and really talking them through how their behavior on the hill can contribute to safety,” Everton said.

But the Northstar Avalanche Rescue Dogs stole the show. This non-profit organization is part of the Northstar Search & Rescue.

”They are trained to smell human scent under the snow in the event of an avalanche,” explained Northstar Ski Patrol Supervisor Kolina Coe.

Tinker works with Coe and is a one-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Toller. She trains on the mountain nearly every day.

”The game of finding humans is just all fun for them and it actually comes pretty naturally,” Coe said.

The dogs and their handlers did a demonstration in the morning. They buried a handler in the snow and then the dogs showed off their skills by finding the handler and digging them out. This exercise simulated an avalanche search and rescue.

”It’s fun because everyone loves dogs and to see them working is really exciting,” Coe said.

“We don’t have that opportunity often, we’re usually training in the shadows.”

The four dog team got plenty of love after finishing their demonstration.

If you wish to learn more about NAR Dogs or donate, please visit https://www.northstaravydogs.com/.

