Wolf Pack men’s basketball team gears up for brutal six game stretch over next 14 days

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada plays its final home game of January, and last one until Feb. 8, Saturday night as it hosts Utah State for a 7 p.m. tip.

Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, with Rich Waltz and Dan Dickau on the call. The game will also be carried over the airwaves in Reno on ESPN Radio 94.5 FM and online through the Varsity Network app, with John Ramey and Len Stevens calling the action.

The Wolf Pack takes off for a three-game, week-long road trip Monday. The trip begins Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at UNLV (7:30 p.m., FS1), continuing Friday, Feb. 4, at Fresno State (8 p.m., FS1), and closing Sunday afternoon, Feb. 6, at San Diego State (1 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

LAST TIME OUT

Nevada scored just three points over the final six minutes Tuesday night at No. 22 Colorado State, and the Rams took advantage of the drought to break open a 63-63 tie and go on to the 77-66 win over the Wolf Pack.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead all players, breaking out of a slide over which he hadn’t scored in double figures the previous three games.

Nevada led, 34-27, at halftime, but Colorado State shot 68.0 percent (17-for-25) in the second half to spur its comeback.

SCOUTING UTAH STATE

Utah State (11-9, 2-5 MW) ended a four-game slide Wednesday night with a 75-57 home victory over San Diego State.

The Aggies are led by Justin Bean (18.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 56.8 FG pct.), while Brandon Horvath (12.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Sean Bairstow (10.0 ppg) are also averaging double-figure scoring numbers.

MAKE THE HOME GAMES COUNT

Because of games postponed and rescheduled, Nevada’s schedule the rest of the way will tilt road-heavy, making its remaining home contests, beginning Saturday against Utah State, that much more vital.

After Saturday, Nevada will have, pending a rescheduling of its postponed Dec. 29 game at San José State, 11 games remaining, with seven on the road. That stretch tips off with a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday, Feb. 1, at UNLV, continues Thursday, Feb. 4, at Fresno State, and concludes Sunday, Feb. 6, at San Diego State.

The Pack, 2-2 at home in Mountain West play this season, does not return to Lawlor until Feb. 8, when it hosts Colorado State.

CAMBRIDGE JR. BOUNCING BACK

Redshirt senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a game-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers Tuesday night at Colorado State, breaking out of the mini-slump he’d been in for two weeks.

After going three-straight games (Jan. 15-21) without scoring in double figures, Cambridge started off hot in Fort Collins and played a key role in Nevada being able to jump out to a 34-27 halftime lead.

His three-straight games without hitting double figures was just the second-such streak he’d had in a Nevada uniform. The previous three-game slide in single figures was Nov. 30-Dec. 7, 2020, when he scored seven points in each game.

