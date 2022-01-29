Visiting KOLO 8 Weatherman Dick Stoddard one year after retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of you at home are asking about Dick Stoddard who retired from KOLO 8 News as a weather forecaster in December of 2020 about one year ago.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond stopped by his home to talk with him about his life after spending about 33 years anchoring weathercasts across northern Nevada.

“How ya been?” Dick said as he welcomed Noah into his home.

”Good and it’s good to see you,” Noah replied.

Dick would often bring in snacks to the station to share with his coworkers so Noah brought two double cheeseburgers for old times sake.

“I love it. OK. I’ll take it,” Dick said as he took a bite.

You see Dick taught us all about the simple innocent pleasures in life and showed us by example about the proper way to savor them in each moment.

”Mm-hmm That’s good. You know I miss channel 8. That was my second home for 25 years,” Dick said.

“Wow!” Noah responded.

Prior to working at KOLO 8 News Dick worked at a competing station.

After enjoying the cheeseburgers Dick told Noah he wanted to open up in this interview to let his viewers know how he’s really doing.

“For most of my life Noah. What I’ve been is full disclosure. Full transparency,” Dick said.

With that we talked about the reason he stepped away.

“Can you tell me how your health has been?” Noah.

”I was diagnosed ten years or more ago with Parkinson’s. I had a heart attack a year ago last August and I got through that. I needed a stent and a main artery going into the heart. I survived that. I survived a seizure two months later,” Dick said.

He says for the most part he’s doing well and getting all the medical care he needs.

“Now my second home is the VA Hospital. I go there about once or twice a month,” Dick said.

Dick admits some parts of retirement have been hard.

”One thing about being a senior is when you live alone, you have to deal occasionally with loneliness.

Believe it or not that’s not easy to do. I just wish I could find more things to do,” Dick said.

One of the many things that keeps him going is his 7-year-old Granddaughter Serenity.

In fact, he will occasionally pick her up from school.

“What do you want to say to your viewers?” Noah.

”This will give me an opportunity to say thank you to the viewers out there because they’ve been wonderful,” Dick said. “Lord knows how many years. It’s been a great station. A great family. I miss it.”

