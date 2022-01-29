Advertisement

US judge won’t rein in federal wild horse roundup in Nevada

FILE - In this June 2015, file photo, free-roaming horses owned by the state of Nevada walk...
FILE - In this June 2015, file photo, free-roaming horses owned by the state of Nevada walk along the USA Parkway at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, east of Sparks near Mustang, Nev.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:01 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge won’t rein in the roundup and capture of wild horses in eastern Nevada - rejecting advocates’ claims the federal government was needlessly and recklessly killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. law. Facing a deadline for federal land managers to complete what they call a drought-prompted “gather,” U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno said Friday she wasn’t convinced groups trying to stop the process would win their underlying lawsuit. The federal Bureau of Land Management insists it must round up the mustangs foaling season begins March 1. The roundup near the Utah state line is one of several operations scheduled on an expedited basis due to historically dry conditions on the Western range.

