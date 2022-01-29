Sheriff’s Office now more COVID safe, efficient after remodel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People come to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for a number of reasons many of which don’t involve arriving in handcuffs. Applications for permits, civil orders, posting bail arrangements for inmate visits.

Until recently their visits might have taken them deep into the building which also contains the county jail, bringing the virus with them. That was before the front end of the building was remodeled into a single entry lobby with all those services brought up front.

The $1.5 million dollar project was actually paid for through a COVID related grant from the justice department and now the now familiar pandemic safety measures like transparent barriers are everywhere the public will be.

“Now instead of walking all the way through our building which has caused us a concern with this pandemic, you’re at a single point in a lobby,”says Sheriff Darin Balaam,. “So it’s safety for our employees, the public and the inmates.”

But there may be other benefits. The upgrade promises to streamline the public services here.

“So we will have inmate visiting here,” says Division Manager Shannon Hardy. “We will have our cashier. We will have our permits, CCW’s, child care, liquor license. We will have our civil section, our field services.”

“Put it all in one place,” says the Sheriff. “Make it more efficient so that when people come in it’s easy to access everything the sheriff’s office has to offer.”

The staff which will man these spaces and the public seeking their services have been doing so off-site for the past several months as work was underway.

It’s now complete and will be open for business Monday morning. Expect to be asked to make appointments. That will help keep the number of people in these spaces at any one time to a safe and manageable number.

Another accommodation to the pandemic,

