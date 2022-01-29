Reno’s first dedicated Cat Cafe open for business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the purrfect destination for cat lovers in the Truckee Meadows.

Enchanted Cat Cafe has opened its doors in South Reno, bringing the Biggest Little City its first dedicated cat cafe designed to serve a variety of customers.

“Whatever we can do to make connections, that’s what this business is about,” said Devin Sizemore, co-owner of Enchanted Cat Cafe. “The cats get to benefit from that by getting adopted, by being socialized and by having some fun.”

Sizemore says their intention is to serve multiple needs for its customers, whether those needing to study, work or meet in their cafe or upstairs space, or ones solely there to be in the Cat Lounge.

“We have people come in after work to de-stress, which is great,” said Sizemore, who opened the business with his fiance. “That’s amazing to see because they come in tense - maybe sad, irritated with the day - and they leave super zen, super happy, stress-free.”

In less than a month, over 1,000 people have stopped in to Enchanted Cat Cafe.

“It’s nice when they cuddle up to you and sit on your lap. It’s kind of a calming effect,” said Arlen Pritchard, a first-time customer and longtime cat-lover. “My bookkeeper is just a couple doors down. I’ll be in here a lot.”

Right now, they have three permanent residents with additional two feral cats working to get acclimated. They’re working with multiple local rescues to bring in more, including many that will be available for adoption.

“It’s decorated nicely and looks like the cats are here enjoying it,” said Robert Malm, who was there celebrating his birthday. “I like the fact they take in feral cats to acclimate to human interaction, human kindness, human dependence, so they don’t have to live on the street.”

To learn more about Enchanted Cat Cafe, watch the story above and check them out at 8555 Double R Blvd Suite 104. You can also visit enchantedcatcafe.com to connect and make reservations.

