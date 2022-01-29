Pandemic causing some workers to retire earlier than planned

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Older workers are retiring earlier than planned because of the pandemic.

According to a recent survey by AARP, 21% of responders say they had chosen to retire early. Reasons include concerns over Covid, health issues, caregiving for a family member, or taking care of a child who is learning remotely.

These numbers reflect information shared at EDAWN’s State of the Economy, stating nearly 41% of Nevadan’s claim retirement as the reason they’re not working.

Susan Weinstock, Vice President of Financial Resilience with AARP says some claiming to be retired may return to the workforce. Social Security claims could be evidence of this.

“New Social Security claims in 2021 was no different from the number in 2019,” said Weinstock. “Pre-pandemic. So the question there is, does that mean that these folks did not claim social security, a lot of them, because they are assuming they are going to go back to work? Or are they really going to retire.”

For those looking to get back into the job market, Weinstock suggests networking and updating your resume.

“Network, network, network. You need to tell everyone you know that you’re looking for a job. Update your resume, and then look at the key words in any job that your applying for in the job description and make sure that those key words are found in your resume.”

AARP offers several tools on their website. You can find them here.

