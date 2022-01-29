Nevada Guard has a history with the island of Tonga

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures provided by Aleki Pooi leave no question, he is part Tongan. Relatives on his father’s side come from the island. His concern skyrocketed on January 14, 2022, when a volcano erupted on one of the kingdom’s uninhabited islands.

It took days he says to get word about family.

“Luckily, I have family in New Zealand and Australia, and they relayed the message my family was fine,” says Pooi, a Specialist with the Nevada National Guard.

The eruption has essentially cut Tonga from the rest of the world. Communication is sparse and ash has coated the inhabited island leaving Tongans to fend for themselves.

“I saw some video of how the community around the nearest airport was sweeping off the ash so planes can come in,” says Pooi.

The New Zealand’s military has used those cleared air strips as well as the island docks to spearhead efforts to help the small nation. But because of COVID concerns they can only drop off supplies and leave.

It’s frustrating for Nevada’s National Guard. At headquarters in Carson City, Tongan cultural items hang on the wall. And a 2014 partnership document is on display. That’s when the guard and the kingdom of Tonga began a relationship to learn from each other. Military exercises, as well as educational exchanges went on regularly.

“They call it the best warrior competition that we hold within the state on the army side,” says Major Dustin Petersen, with the Nevada National Guard. “Tonga and our other partner Fiji both love sending people to compete in these competitions and a lot of times they win,” he says.

Major Petersen says since the eruption he’s received inquiries from guardsmen about the latest from Tonga. Guard members from Nevada traveled to Tonga and made close ties with the islanders. At this point he says information is limited, but the guard holds on to hope and pledges their resources.

But it won’t be immediate.

Even though there is a partnership with the kingdom of Tonga, a lot of steps would need to be taken like diplomatic approval. And COVID restrictions would need to be lifted from the island.

But if that happens and the Nevada Guard is needed, they say they will be there.

