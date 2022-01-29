City of Reno wants to buy two downtown buildings to convert into affordable workforce housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel and Casino could soon become Reno’s newest affordable housing apartments.

On Friday, the city gave the green light to make an offer on both buildings, which will also focus on housing working Nevadans.

According to Mayor Hillary Schieve, this project can result in 300 to 400 units in downtown Reno.

“We want our teachers to work and live in the city in which they work in,” said Mayor Schieve. “That’s really important to keep your workforce in the cities they’re in.”

Earlier this week, the city council approved a general allocation plan for the $24,499,998.50 of State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds from the first round of funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In the plan, 53% of the money is directed towards affordable housing.

Mayor Schieve says, her plan is to invest even more.

“I’m working on allocating around $200 million to put into affordable workforce housing and some transitional.”

Transitional housing is temporary housing for certain segments of the homeless population, including working homeless people who are earning too little money to afford long-term housing.

She says the money will not only come from ARPA funds, but also from other jurisdictions and support from the state.

The first move is finding existing buildings to revitalize.

“If we can possibly rehab this type of infrastructure then we think we can get those projects running much faster,” said Schieve. “Now, they can be very challenging so people should understand that because you don’t know what kind of infrastructure is inside.”

The goal is to find buildings like Bonanza and Sundowner all over the city.

“This is probably the first time in this community, in our region that we have an ability to actually bring housing in that can really make a difference,” Schieve says.

While the focus is on what can be done right now, building is not out of the picture. The city has a developer willing to donate parcels of land.

When asked about investing federal funds to address other problems in the area that have an impact on the housing crisis, like homelessness, Mayor Schieve said she has been working on a 24/7 mental health program to avoid treating individuals in the jail.

“This other facility will have a 24/7 program so if someone is experiencing mental health difficulty or even relapsed or they have addiction issues things like that, we need those types of services now more than ever,” said Schieve. “If we can continue to work on that, the trauma side of it, we know we can avoid people experiencing homelessness.”

Although there are many projects in the works surrounding affordable housing, the city wants to emphasize all kind of housing is necessary.

The Reno Housing Authority (RHA) continues to have housing vouchers available as well as rental and deposit assistance programs.

In the future RHA could start a program to help those who have a bad rental history or evictions in their records so they can qualify for rentals.

More specific plans will be presented in future city council meetings. The next one will be on February 9.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.