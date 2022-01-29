Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for moped thieves

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects in an overnight theft at an apartment complex. Deputies were called to the Cherry Creek apartments on S. Carson Street for a report of a stolen moped that was taken during the late evening/early morning hours between Thursday and Friday.

Two people in a white, early 2000s model Chevy pickup with an extended cab were caught on camera loading a scooter into the back of the truck. The moped is described as a bright orange, 2020 Yongfu 49cc with a luggage rack, which the victim relies on for transportation to and from work.

The stolen moped is the same model and color as the one pictured. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office or Deputy J. Bueno at (775) 887-2020 ext. 45443.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.