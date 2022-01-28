Advertisement

Ullr Fest returns to Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Paying homage to winter while raising money for a good cause. Ullr Fest is returning to Diamond...
Paying homage to winter while raising money for a good cause. Ullr Fest is returning to Diamond Peak Ski Resort next week.(Diamond Peak)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Paying homage to winter while raising money for a good cause. Ullr Fest is returning to Diamond Peak Ski Resort next week.

Its named for the Scandinavian God of winter and snow. The outdoor celebration is Friday February 4 from 4 to 8 pm, on the Base Lodge Deck.

There will be a bonfire, torchlight parade, raffles while raising money for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It’s a non profit that offers year round development for athletes to achieve their personal goals on the slopes and in life. Admission and parking are free. Costumes are encouraged.

A schedule with more information can be found at https://www.diamondpeak.com/events/details/ullr-fest.

