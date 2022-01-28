Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 1/27

Amari Davis slams home the alley-oop in McQueen's win at Galena. The Lancers ended the game on...
Amari Davis slams home the alley-oop in McQueen's win at Galena. The Lancers ended the game on an 18-0 run.(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:24 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week brought us a rare Thursday edition of the Sports Caravan. With Friday’s schedule much slimmer, we called an audible and rolled the Caravan back in a day early. It did not disappoint!

We had two of the areas top boys teams facing off with Spanish Springs hosting Bishop Manogue, while the Miner ladies tried to stay perfect in league play.

Over at Galena, McQueen’s boys brought us the play of the year so far.

All of that and so much more in the Sports Caravan. We’ll see you back for your regularly-scheduled Friday edition next week at 11:15 p.m.!

