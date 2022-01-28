Sparks woman arrested in Mono County on drug charge

SACRAMENTO, Cal. (KOLO) - A Sparks woman is facing a federal indictment after she was allegedly caught with cocaine in her vehicle. 34-year-old Elizabeth Marie Acuna is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Acuna was arrested on October 22, 2021 after an officer saw her driving over 90 miles per hour on Highway 395 in Mono County. After being pulled over, Acuna reportedly admitted to having drugs in her car. A search revealed that she had about 762 grams of cocaine wrapped in cellophane. The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that at the time of the stop, Acuna was on federal pretrial release on a pending August 2021 drug charge in Oregon.

If convicted, Acuna faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

