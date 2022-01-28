Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Six people are behind bars in connection with a residential burglary investigation in Lemmon Valley. The case was first opened in July of 2021 after someone reported a theft on their property. Investigators say cargo containers were broken into. The suspects reportedly took medical equipment, several vehicles (catamaran boats, ATVs, and a 1940s era Ford Deluxe coupe), and priceless family heirlooms. All of the items taken were valued around $200,000.

Detectives were able to recover about $100,000 worth of the stolen property and determined that a group of people took the items throughout the month of July. Several of the people involved were identified and arrested in recent months. On January 24, 2022 deputies arrested a sixth suspect, 54-year-old Wayne Geisinger.

The suspects are facing the following charges (from left to right, top to bottom in above picture):

Wayne Geisinger, 54 (Arrested: 1/24/2022)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 Grams, first offense – Felony

Possession of Stolen Property $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny of an Automobile – Gross Misdemeanor

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor

Cynthia Gonzalez, 39 (Arrested: 11/30/2021)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor

David Votaw, 39 (Arrested: 8/14/2021)

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony

Burglary of a Structure – Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor

Grand Larceny $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony

Jeremy Owens, 30 (Arrested: 11/1/2021)

Possession of Stolen Property $5,000 - $25,000 – Felony

Possession of Stolen Property $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony

Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony

Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony

Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony

Possession of Burglary Tools – Gross Misdemeanor

Bobbie Joe Thebodeau, 45 (Arrested: 8/10/2021)

Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny – Gross Misdemeanor

Trenton Harvey, 18 (Arrested: 8/1/2021)

Possession of Stolen Property $5,000 - $25,000 – Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny of an Automobile – Gross Misdemeanor

WCSO officials say more arrests are expected in the future. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the WCSO Detective Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

