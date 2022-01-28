Advertisement

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto visits Dress for Success Reno

The Senator spent time in South Reno with the agency. It focuses on helping women gain financial freedom and acquire the career they've always wanted.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Senator spent time in South Reno with the agency. It focuses on helping women gain financial freedom and acquire the career they’ve always wanted.

The non-profit gives women access to free professional clothes or scrubs, to help them get back into the workforce and all the clothes are donated from people here in our community. Thirty-five to forty partners refer women to Dress for Success Reno, in preparation for job interviews and other needs.

We’ve learned there are ten HR professionals that assist with resumes and financial guidance.

“We have a couple of programs like this throughout the State of Nevada, but I haven’t seen one like this at the level we have here. This is just fantastic,” Senator Cortez Masto states.

More than 50 volunteers are involved in this local effort.

To donate or volunteer, head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/.

