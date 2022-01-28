Advertisement

MIX Bakeshop and the Pioneer Center partner to give away two tickets to Waitress, the Broadway musical

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Waitress, the Tony-award winning musical, is coming to the Pioneer Center next weekend.

With music and lyrics by the one and only Sara Bareilles, the story is about a woman doing her best in a small town and in a rocky marriage. She works at Joe’s Diner and her pies are exceptional. But the ticket out of her life hits a road bump when she finds herself pregnant and unsure what to do.

“I’ve seen waitress. I love waitress. I cannot speak highly enough about this show,” Breana Edgerton, marketing and communications manager for the Pioneer Center said. “It celebrates friendship, motherhood, and of course, the magic of a well made pie.”

The Pioneer Center has partnered with MIX Bakeshop to give out two tickets to one lucky winner and all you have to do is buy a pie for your chance to win.

“Five dollars each for a cutie pie and in one of those pies there is going to be the golden ticket to reward them with two tickets for the performance,” Kris Daters with MIX Bakeshop said. “For this particular [event], we are doing our cherry pie and our Dutch apple pie, two of our most popular, really Americana pie choices.”

Don’t worry, you wont accidentally eat the golden ticket! It’s not actually inside the pie itself but in the box.

The tickets will be for opening night of the show, Feb. 4. Tickets are also still available for purchase for most performances running Feb. 4-6.

