The latest and sweetest exhibit at Wilbur D. May Museum

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After two years of not having an exhibit, The Wilbur D. May Museum has curated a sweet escape for the community. “Sweet: A Tasty Journey” invites visitors to learn about the history of candy and interact with life-size candy and games.

This exhibit will be at the museum until May 15 and is for visitors of all ages. The community can play a life-size Candyland game, take a tour of Candy Mountain, see candy art, and even test your taste buds in trying appetizing or surprising jellybeans.

Samantha Szesciorka, curator at the Wilbur D. May Museum shared what it means to be back after two years without hosting a big exhibit in the museum,

“We’ve only been doing small exhibits the past few years just for the safety of our community and so this is our first big show. We are so excited to bring something back. We want it to be light-hearted and fun for all ages. It means a lot to us and the response from the community has been amazing so far,”

Szesciorka continued,

“You’re going to learn about different companies that make candy throughout history, some candies that don’t exist anymore. The Willy Wonka type characters behind those companies, you’re going to learn about places around the world where different ingredients come from, we even touch on local Nevada companies which is fun for people to learn about,” Szesciorka said.

All candy-lovers can find more information on this sweet escape on the museum’s website. Click here.

