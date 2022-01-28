‘It’s been all hands on deck:’ WCSD working to keep schools open and support English Learners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the Washoe County School District there are programs facing unique pressure for schools to remain open.

Education leaders say many students have been impacted by remote learning and while some students may like the idea, for newcomers including refugees, the classroom is the best place.

“Our students who are learning English as a second language really struggled when the schools were shut down,” said Holly Underwood, family liaison with the English Language Development Department (ELDD).

According to Underwood, the district has what’s called ‘newcomer schools,’ which offer support to students in English and culturally. Those schools are Hug High School, Earl Wooster High School, Sparks High School, Pine Middle School, and Sparks Middle School.

“When we went to that really restrictive, we’re all on lockdown, we lost a lot of access to our students,” said Megan Waugh, director of ELDD. “Unfortunately, a lot of those students were out newcomer students or English language learning students that had to do with anything from lack of technology at home to parents not quite having the ability to get to the packets or work with their students because everything is so new... Our education system is a lot different than many other countries.”

WCSD has 9,368 hundred English Learners or EL.

Underwood says the programs have seen growth since the borders reopened.

“With the Afghan evacuations that happened we’re seeing a lot of refugees coming in and entering the schools and then we also have some of the unaccompanied minors,” said Underwood.

In an effort to make up for last year, the ELDD decided to take a stronger approach. According to Waugh a lot of schools will mainstream students into general education classrooms.

“It’s so important for them to be in an environment where English is being spoken all the time around them,” said Waugh. “They’re not being pulled out; they’re not being separate and within a small group of non-English speakers.”

The district has seen a huge improvement since EL students are back in the classroom every day and although it is working hard to keep it that way, the pandemic is still unpredictable.

Just earlier this month one of five newcomer schools, Hug HS moved to temporary distance learning, the good news is the department had a plan.

“The teachers really worked with the staff and the families and our family liaison to ensure that students who didn’t have access to the content if it was online then had time once they came back to in-person to work with the content and make up any missing assignments and things like that,” said Waugh.

ELDD currently has a slight shortage of EL teachers, especially in the secondary levels. They’re needing 8 certified positions and three classified positions (teacher aides).

“The Washoe County District offers the endorsement to teachers, we have a cohort that runs through the school year,” said Waugh. “We’re working with UNR on students graduating with their ELAD. We also have site facilitators; their whole purpose is to coach general education teachers in ways to ensure that language is also part of their everyday learning.”

“It’s all hands on deck for everything,” said Underwood. “Everybody is doing just whatever they can to support the students so that the students aren’t left behind. It has been a challenge but compared to the students being at home and trying to learn distance learning they have the support.”

