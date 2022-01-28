Douglas County: Phone outage affecting certain departments
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Certain Douglas County offices are dealing with network/phone outage issues. The problem is impacting all departments inside the Douglas County Historic Courthouse. The following offices can only receive email right now, and residents are asked to reach out to the corresponding email address until the issue is resolved:
· Clerk’s Office
· Election Office
· Treasurer’s Office
· Assessor’s Office
· Recorder’s Office
County officials say there’s no estimate for when the problem will be fixed.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.