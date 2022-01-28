Advertisement

Central Lyon Fire mopping up overnight debris fire in Silver Springs

A large pile debris fire sparked in Silver Springs early morning on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A large pile debris fire sparked in Silver Springs early morning on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022(Central Lyon County Fire Protection District)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:29 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Central Lyon county Fire Protection District is mopping up a backyard debris fire in Silver Springs.

A county spokesperson said crews were called to a large pile burning on Cypress Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Crews immediately began attacking the flames and began exposure protection. The Lyon County Road Department also provided heavy equipment to assist suppression efforts.

According to the spokesperson, the pile contained large tires that caused most of the heavy, black smoke to escape from the area. He said he expects crews to fully extinguish the fire by around 8:30 a.m. Smoke in the area should also be depleted.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting

Latest News

Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part Three for web
Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part Three for web
Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part Two for web
Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part Two for web
Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part One for web
Sports Caravan, 1/27: Part One for web
As school districts work to catch students up on what they may have missed during the height of...
‘It’s been all hands on deck:’ WCSD working to keep schools open and support English Learners