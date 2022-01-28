Central Lyon Fire mopping up overnight debris fire in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Central Lyon county Fire Protection District is mopping up a backyard debris fire in Silver Springs.

A county spokesperson said crews were called to a large pile burning on Cypress Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Crews immediately began attacking the flames and began exposure protection. The Lyon County Road Department also provided heavy equipment to assist suppression efforts.

According to the spokesperson, the pile contained large tires that caused most of the heavy, black smoke to escape from the area. He said he expects crews to fully extinguish the fire by around 8:30 a.m. Smoke in the area should also be depleted.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

