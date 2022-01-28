Advertisement

Carson City Mayor delivers State of the City

Mayor Bagwell delivers State of the City
Mayor Bagwell delivers State of the City(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell delivered her State of the City on Wednesday. It happened at Casino Fandango.

Mayor Bagwell spoke for about an hour on several topics, including:

- Coronavirus fund allocations and what that money has, and will, be used for.

- Future developments in the area.

- A five year redevelopment plan with a focus on retention and new investment.

- Health and Human services’ response to the pandemic and it’s next steps.

- A new fire truck and fire station

- Road projects including the South Carson Complete Streets Project and Adopted 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

- New outdoor recreation programs.

- Infrastructure and improvements.

- Senior Center improvements.

- Introduction and implementation of Outreach Smartphone Monitoring and Crisis Intervention Training for Alternative Sentencing.

- Network infrastructure modernization

You can find Mayor Bagwell’s State of the City in its entirety here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Kara Beckmann Painting Party
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann shows how easy paint parties can be for every skill level
Mustang 22 visits Morning Break
Alta Vista Community Resource, Neimeyer and Friends to host poker tournament fundraiser for Mustang 22
Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
Reno woman reported missing
Tabu Okello was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Battery with Intent to...
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault