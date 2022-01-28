Carson City Mayor delivers State of the City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell delivered her State of the City on Wednesday. It happened at Casino Fandango.
Mayor Bagwell spoke for about an hour on several topics, including:
- Coronavirus fund allocations and what that money has, and will, be used for.
- Future developments in the area.
- A five year redevelopment plan with a focus on retention and new investment.
- Health and Human services’ response to the pandemic and it’s next steps.
- A new fire truck and fire station
- Road projects including the South Carson Complete Streets Project and Adopted 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.
- New outdoor recreation programs.
- Infrastructure and improvements.
- Senior Center improvements.
- Introduction and implementation of Outreach Smartphone Monitoring and Crisis Intervention Training for Alternative Sentencing.
- Network infrastructure modernization
You can find Mayor Bagwell’s State of the City in its entirety here.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.