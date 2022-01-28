Bethel AME Church hosts non-denominational revival in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A local church is inviting people to give their lives a reset. Bethel AME is joining with other churches across the Truckee Meadows to host a revival through the weekend.

Pastor Debra Whitlock-Lax says it’s open to everyone, “The whole theme is deliverance of prophetic fire. I just believe that God has a word for everyone. Whether you’re Christian or non-Christian, I believe the Creator of Heaven and Earth has a message to give to his people.”

She tells us the event will focus on restoration of spiritual health. You can stop by Friday January 28 at the church on Rock Boulevard, it runs through Sunday.

A zoom link will be available for people who don’t want to attend in person.

You can find more information at https://www.bethelamesparks.com/

