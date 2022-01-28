Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Destiny’s Divine Desserts makes decadent chocolate treat baskets for all occasions

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Destiny’s Divine Desserts offers delicious sweet treats for every occasion, like holidays, baby showers, anniversaries and thank you’s. Owner, Destiny Pendergraft, stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break, to show off some simple ways you can take your chocolate-covered strawberries to the next level.

Ingredients/Supplies:

  • Strawberries
  • Chocolate
  • Coconut Oil
  • Toothpicks
  • Wax Paper
  • Sprinkles
  • Drizzling bags
  • Gold Dust
  • Little Decorating Bowls
  • Treat Box
  • Flower Bouquet
  • Box Lining / Flower Holders
  • Double Boiler
  • Whisk
  • Spoons
  • Paper towels

Directions:

  1. Wash and fully dry strawberries otherwise chocolate does not stick.
  2. Insert 1 skewer (or two toothpicks) into each strawberry; set aside.
  3. Melt chocolate in double-boiler.
  4. Remove from heat and pour into dipping container. Lay out wax paper while chocolate slightly chills.
  5. Set out sprinkles, chocolate drizzle bags, color dyes so that all decorating is done while chocolate is still wet.
  6. Have fun decorating!

Adding chocolate-covered strawberries to a decorative gift box is easy. Fill box or basket of your choosing with some kind of filler (tissue paper works well). Add strawberries, flowers and any other decorations.

You can see more of Destiny’s Divine Desserts and order your own treat boxes through her Facebook page. Also follow her on Instagram!

