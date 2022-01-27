Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Rock Blvd. closed at Oddie Blvd. starting Thursday

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, SPARKS Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project beginning Thursday, Jan. 27.

RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the north side of the Rock Boulevard and Oddie Boulevard intersection. This closure will be in place until Monday, Jan. 31.

Drivers can follow signage to the detour route at Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive to Rock Boulevard. Through traffic on Oddie Boulevard will not be affected by the closure, but lane closures can be expected.

From Tuesday, Feb. 1 until Wednesday, the 2nd, RTC will close access to and from Rock Boulevard on the south side of the Rock Boulevard and Oddie Boulevard intersection. Drivers can follow signage to the detour route at 12th Street to Prater Way to Rock Boulevard. Lane closures can be expected during this time.

You can find the detour maps below.

Oddie/Wells project detours from January 27 through February 1, 2022.
Oddie/Wells project detours from January 27 through February 1, 2022.(RTC)
Oddie/Wells project detours from February 1 through 2nd, 2022.
Oddie/Wells project detours from February 1 through 2nd, 2022.(RTC)

