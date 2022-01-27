Advertisement

Reno woman reported missing

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a Junkee clothing exchange van.(Jacob Robie)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Law enforcement, along with friends and family, are asking for the public’s help in locating Kathleen Griffin of Reno. Griffin was reported missing on Wednesday. According to Griffin’s son, she was last seen driving a Junkee clothing exchange van on Tuesday, as she headed east on I-80 toward Hirschdale Road. Griffin is reportedly dealing with health issues including memory problems and impaired senses. She was wearing a tan/brown jacket with white fleece lining. Griffin is described to be just over 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you see Griffin or the vehicle, you’re asked to call law enforcement.

Kathleen Griffin was last seen driving east on I-80 in a Junkee clothing exchange van.
Kathleen Griffin was last seen driving east on I-80 in a Junkee clothing exchange van.(Jacob Robie)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Kara Beckmann Painting Party
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann shows how easy paint parties can be for every skill level
Mustang 22 visits Morning Break
Alta Vista Community Resource, Neimeyer and Friends to host poker tournament fundraiser for Mustang 22
Tabu Okello was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Battery with Intent to...
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.
Traffic Alert: Rock Blvd. closed at Oddie Blvd. starting Thursday