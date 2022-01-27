Reno woman reported missing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Law enforcement, along with friends and family, are asking for the public’s help in locating Kathleen Griffin of Reno. Griffin was reported missing on Wednesday. According to Griffin’s son, she was last seen driving a Junkee clothing exchange van on Tuesday, as she headed east on I-80 toward Hirschdale Road. Griffin is reportedly dealing with health issues including memory problems and impaired senses. She was wearing a tan/brown jacket with white fleece lining. Griffin is described to be just over 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you see Griffin or the vehicle, you’re asked to call law enforcement.

Kathleen Griffin was last seen driving east on I-80 in a Junkee clothing exchange van. (Jacob Robie)

