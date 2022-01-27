Reno man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man will serve jail time for sexually assaulting a woman in Sparks. 29-year-old Tabu Okello was sentenced to a maximum term of life in prison this week. According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Okello pleaded guilty in November to one count of Battery with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault.

Okello was convicted following an investigation that started in September 2020 where officers with Sparks Police determined that he had sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in her bed. Okello reportedly met the woman and several of her friends earlier and accompanied them back to their home. He was chased off by the victim’s friends after she woke up during the assault.

Okello will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 10 years.

