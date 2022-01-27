RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recovering from Covid isn’t too different from recovering from the Flu or Cold. The symptoms between the three are similar, but Covid symptoms last longer.

Shelby Hunt, Director of Emergency Services at Northern Nevada Medical Center says these longer symptoms are called Long Haulers. Right now, there is no known way to shorten these symptoms.

“Everybody is so different and this virus is still new and very unpredictable on how our bodies are responding and its immune response,” said Hunt. “At present, there’s nothing out there that you can take to expedite, to relieve, these chronic symptoms that are lingering.”

There are steps you can take to help get through the virus.

“Plan accordingly. Have, if nothing else, Gatorade or Pedialyte in the house. Your Tylenol, your Advil, stock up on food so you have additional resources unless you can have people who can deliver for you and bring it to the house. But best thing is to stay well hydrated and plan just as you would for any winter season.”

Hunt also says to make sure to quarantine once you start showing symptoms.

“You should stay in your home and away from others because you never know if you’re still shedding the disease or not. That’s where we’re seeing a lot of transmission to other people. So truly following those quarantine guidelines or recommendations for the 10 days, even if you’re feeling great.”

