Local businesses go green, helping save the planet and some money

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -the battle for the planet’s future may be determined by millions of small victories in places all over the world, even here in downtown Carson City.

A juice and salad bar across the street from city hall is an example. At first glance ‘So Juicy’ looks like any one of its type of luncheon spots. A busy staff serving up veggies, juice and smoothies, but there are small environmental victories here.

The lights are all energy efficient l-e-d. There are covers over the salad bar and the juice cabinet, keeping the cool in, saving energy. Even the garbage is green, here’s less of it, thanks to those salad bar covers keeping things fresh. The takeout containers are bio-degradable. And out back, the organic waste is collected for composting in community gardens at the high school and the hospital.

Sensible measures, but taken together they qualify ‘so juicy’ as a certified green business, by the Nevada Green Business Network. This program, funded by the federal EPA, supported by Western Nevada Community College, the Governor’s Office of Energy and non-profits like ‘green Up,’ has given that designation to 30 businesses so far with another 70 in the works.

They offer advice, training and tracking of the impact and that can be measured not only in pride in doing the right thing for the environment, but in dollars saved.

“In energy costs,” says the Network’s Director Donna Walden. “There’s water savings and there’s also reductions in your garbage bill.”

Already those savings have topped $100-thousand dollars, while not only helping the environment, but making things easier for the staff. Reducing waste for instance, eases the load for those who take out the trash. “We’re all little girls,” notes Kacie DeKruse. “So pulling out that trash can every week was heavy.”

And business like ‘So Juicy’ gain support from a customer base who shares the same goals. It’s a win-win says DeKruse.

“I think everybody should do it. if everybody just pitched in a little it would make such a difference and it’s easy to do. I mean I don’t even think about the changes we’ve made because in my life they’re so miniscule, but in the bigger scheme add up.”

You’ll find more information on line at www.nvgreenbusiness.org

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.