Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann shows how easy paint parties can be for every skill level

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone can paint. That’s what Kara Beckmann discovered early on in the COVID-19 pandemic when she was looking for an outlet to relieve the stress and something fun to do while we were all in lockdown.

That discovery eventually led her to create Studio 775 which brings “paint and sip parties” to private and public events.

Beckmann stopped by the Morning Break to show just how easy and fun this kind of painting can be.

