Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann shows how easy paint parties can be for every skill level

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone can paint. That’s what Kara Beckmann discovered early on in the COVID-19 pandemic when she was looking for an outlet to relieve the stress and something fun to do while we were all in lockdown.

That discovery eventually led her to create Studio 775 which brings “paint and sip parties” to private and public events.

Beckmann stopped by the Morning Break to show just how easy and fun this kind of painting can be.

To book your own party or dicover where Studi 775′s next public painting part will be, click here.

Also follow Studio 775 on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Mustang 22 visits Morning Break
Alta Vista Community Resource, Neimeyer and Friends to host poker tournament fundraiser for Mustang 22
Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
Reno woman reported missing
Tabu Okello was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Battery with Intent to...
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.
Traffic Alert: Rock Blvd. closed at Oddie Blvd. starting Thursday