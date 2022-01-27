Dry weather pattern impacts the environment long term

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After back-to-back storms in December, it has been a very dry January. The winter season is a time when we like to see rain and snowfall, this weather we are experiencing now can make an impact once the season is over.

The National Weather Service shared we started with some great storms in October reaching 40% of our yearly total. Without any strong storm systems insight, our water supply can be affected along with vegetation. When the soil dries out to a certain depth, it can pose a greater risk during fire season.

Heather Richards, Meteorologist from the National Weather Service mentioned the hope is to see precipitation in the late season of winter and into the spring,

“We are hoping to see a little something closer to what we saw in 2011 which was a wetter season we saw that late-season wet push. Right now we’re on pace for what we saw in 2011 or 2013. In 2013 had a dry outcome. We’re hoping to see that storm door open back up. Forecasting right now is hinting at some smaller systems but nothing of that large AR component, " Richards said

Reno has a record of 56 days without precipitation during the winter. This drought will hopefully end with winds bringing in storms into the area.

