Advertisement

Diesel prices hit seven year high

Gas pump
Gas pump(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Diesel prices have soared to a seven year high.

Shawn Salaz manages logistics for Capurro Trucking in Sparks and sees prices increasing in nearly every sector.

”Fuel, tires, trailer shortages,” Salaz said.

All of these things drive prices up and in turn, force trucking companies to raise their rates.

”We pass that on to the customer and the customer has to recoup that and it goes to unfortunately, the people that are struggling everyday in the Reno-Sparks area,” he said.

Overall operation costs at Capurro Trucking have increased by 3 percent. And Salaz says diesel has risen a dollar a gallon since last year.

In 2021, it cost about 450 dollars to fill up a semi-truck and today it costs around 600.

Salaz is optimistic this trend will decline but not in the near future.

”Whatever you’re seeing now, it could actually be higher later on in the year,” Salaz said.

“But hopefully, it resets again in the next first quarter, next year.”

So while supply and labor shortages add an extra cost, diesel prices are contributing to sticker shock in stores.

”Unfortunately, that’s why you’re seeing higher prices on the shelves and all that,” he added.

But Salaz says there is one thing you can do to keep costs down at the consumer level.

”Shop local, that definitely does help,” Salaz suggested.

“There’s less steps in the shipping supply chain so you can save money that way.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
Eve's Eatery opens near downtown in Carson City.
Hispanic family opens restaurant in the heart of Carson City

Latest News

"At-Home" COVID tests open with instructions.
Do insurance companies reimburse for “At-Home” COVID tests?
COVID-19 shots administered earlier this summer at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Washoe County adding COVID testing availability
Dylan Fisher
Reno man sentenced for armed robbery
The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is offering resources to consumers to avoid scams...
Community Foundation of Northern Nevada offers scam prevention support