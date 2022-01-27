Diesel prices hit seven year high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Diesel prices have soared to a seven year high.

Shawn Salaz manages logistics for Capurro Trucking in Sparks and sees prices increasing in nearly every sector.

”Fuel, tires, trailer shortages,” Salaz said.

All of these things drive prices up and in turn, force trucking companies to raise their rates.

”We pass that on to the customer and the customer has to recoup that and it goes to unfortunately, the people that are struggling everyday in the Reno-Sparks area,” he said.

Overall operation costs at Capurro Trucking have increased by 3 percent. And Salaz says diesel has risen a dollar a gallon since last year.

In 2021, it cost about 450 dollars to fill up a semi-truck and today it costs around 600.

Salaz is optimistic this trend will decline but not in the near future.

”Whatever you’re seeing now, it could actually be higher later on in the year,” Salaz said.

“But hopefully, it resets again in the next first quarter, next year.”

So while supply and labor shortages add an extra cost, diesel prices are contributing to sticker shock in stores.

”Unfortunately, that’s why you’re seeing higher prices on the shelves and all that,” he added.

But Salaz says there is one thing you can do to keep costs down at the consumer level.

”Shop local, that definitely does help,” Salaz suggested.

“There’s less steps in the shipping supply chain so you can save money that way.”

