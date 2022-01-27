Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
The Coast Guard has suspended their active search for survivors of capsized boat between...
Coast Guard suspends search for survivors of capsized boat
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene