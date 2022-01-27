Advertisement

Baseball’s new electronic strike zone coming to Reno after decades of blown calls in MLB

Aces one of eleven AAA clubs to feature technology
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New technology is coming to the Biggest Little City.

“It should create a more accurate call for the game and it shouldn’t impact the fans a whole lot,” said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein.

The Aces are one of eleven AAA clubs across the country that will have their stadium and staff altered to accommodate baseball’s newest technology - the electronic strike zone. If all goes well the system will make its way to the Big Leagues at some point.

“We’re certainly thrilled to take on any project working with Major League Baseball again to advance the game,” added Edelstein.

The new ABS system has been tested for three seasons in the independent Atlantic League, and Arizona Fall League.

The Low-A Southeast League also used the system in 2021.

