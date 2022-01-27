Alta Vista Community Resource, Neimeyer and Friends to host poker tournament fundraiser for Mustang 22
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening Saturday, January 29, Neimeyer and Friends, along with 501(c) non-profit, Alta Vista Community Resource Center, is hosting a charity poker tournament to raise money for Mustang 22.
Christie White with Alta Vista Community Resource Center and Sean Lacox with Mustang 22 stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break to talk about the upcoming event.
Event Details
When: January 29 - doors open at 5 p.m. and game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cal-Neva Event Room
Buy-In: $75
Re-Buys: $20
Veteran Buy-In: $50
Pre-register HERE to get an extra $500 in tournament chips.
