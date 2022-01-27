Advertisement

Alta Vista Community Resource, Neimeyer and Friends to host poker tournament fundraiser for Mustang 22

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening Saturday, January 29, Neimeyer and Friends, along with 501(c) non-profit, Alta Vista Community Resource Center, is hosting a charity poker tournament to raise money for Mustang 22.

Christie White with Alta Vista Community Resource Center and Sean Lacox with Mustang 22 stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break to talk about the upcoming event.

Event Details

When: January 29 - doors open at 5 p.m. and game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cal-Neva Event Room

Buy-In: $75

Re-Buys: $20

Veteran Buy-In: $50

Pre-register HERE to get an extra $500 in tournament chips.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Kara Beckmann Painting Party
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann shows how easy paint parties can be for every skill level
Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
Reno woman reported missing
Tabu Okello was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Battery with Intent to...
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.
Traffic Alert: Rock Blvd. closed at Oddie Blvd. starting Thursday