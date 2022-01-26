Advertisement

WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A police officer in South Dakota is going viral for ensuring a Door Dash customer received her order after her food delivery driver was arrested.

Officials said a Sioux Falls officer stopped a vehicle in a neighborhood and ultimately arrested the driver for outstanding warrants, Dakota News Now reported.

The officer, who was not identified, realized the driver was delivering food for Door Dash and had an undelivered order in the car. He decided to finish the delivery on his own.

In a video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, the officer is seen knocking on the customer’s door and holding the meal from Arby’s.

When Anastasia Elsinger opens the door, the officer says, “I know I’m not who you’re expecting, but your driver got arrested.”

Elsinger and the officer both laugh as he hands over the food.

Elsinger posted the video on TikTok, garnering 11.2 million views in just one day.

During the department’s daily briefing Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens addressed the viral video, saying while delivering food is not part of the job, it’s not unusual for officers to go above and beyond.

“The little things like this, going above and beyond and helping people out, that’s the things that we do,” Clemens said.

