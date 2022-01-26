Washoe County adding COVID testing availability

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to a high demand for COVID-19 testing in Washoe County, more appointments are being made available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Increased testing will start on Thursday, January 27. The Nevada National Guard is being re-deployed to help administer tests. The testing times will be expanded to include afternoons and Saturdays. According to the Washoe County Health District, as many as 800 appointments will be available each day when staffing levels are sufficient, which is up from 500 previously.

“I am grateful to the men and women of the Nevada National Guard for taking on this additional assignment to help with COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and I thank all those involved with the Washoe County Health District for their continued work,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “COVID-19 cases are still very high in Washoe County and this increase in testing availability comes at a crucial time. This federal, State and local partnership is a truly great example of what we can accomplish when we’re working together to aid in the COVID-19 response.”

Testing will be offered Monday through Saturday. Weekday testing is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours and appointments may vary based on staffing levels. A small number of walk-ups will be permitted.

To schedule an appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, follow this link. Residents can also call 775-328-2427, Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

