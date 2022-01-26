Native American exhibit at Nevada Museum of Art

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a special Native American Art exhibition debuting Saturday, January 29 and continues through May 29 at The Nevada Museum of Art.

The Native American artist responsible for creating all the works of art is Jean LaMarr.

She grew up in Susanville and admits she was at the receiving end of racist comments and behaviors, but says she didn’t fully understand about questioning authority and the status-quo until she studied fine art and printmaking at U.C. Berkley.

The exhibit features 50 years of her work.

It challenges stereotypes and gives honor and respect to the vibrant Native American cultures all around the northern California and Nevada region.

The exhibit features more than just artwork hanging on the walls.

“There’s also interactive installations that we’ve recreated throughout Jean’s career and they’re very participatory. So there’s a little bit of something for everyone,” said Nevada Museum of Art, Chief Curator.

