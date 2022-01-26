Advertisement

Native American exhibit at Nevada Museum of Art

The Art of Jean LaMarr is on display at the Nevada museum of Art from January 29 to May 29.
The Art of Jean LaMarr is on display at the Nevada museum of Art from January 29 to May 29.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a special Native American Art exhibition debuting Saturday, January 29 and continues through May 29 at The Nevada Museum of Art.

The Native American artist responsible for creating all the works of art is Jean LaMarr.

She grew up in Susanville and admits she was at the receiving end of racist comments and behaviors, but says she didn’t fully understand about questioning authority and the status-quo until she studied fine art and printmaking at U.C. Berkley.

The exhibit features 50 years of her work.

It challenges stereotypes and gives honor and respect to the vibrant Native American cultures all around the northern California and Nevada region.

The exhibit features more than just artwork hanging on the walls.  

“There’s also interactive installations that we’ve recreated throughout Jean’s career and they’re very participatory. So there’s a little bit of something for everyone,” said Nevada Museum of Art, Chief Curator.

Click here to learn more about the art exhibit.

Click here to watch a 16 minute video about the forces and experiences that help shape LaMarr and the artwork on display at the Nevada Museum of Art.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino

Latest News

teff, ancient grain from Ethiopia
Fallon firm wins award with ancient grain
NHP follows Washoe County School Bus
"Operation Blue Bird" brings awareness to school bus safety
A crash slows traffic on U.S. 395 near Panther Drive on Jan. 25, 2022.
Crash slows traffic on northbound U.S. 395
NHP Trooper makes a stop in front of Reno High School
“Operation Blue Bird” brings awareness to school bus safety