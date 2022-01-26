Crash slows traffic on northbound U.S. 395

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on northbound U.S. 395 slowed traffic heading into the North Valleys Tuesday evening. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. just south of the Panther Drive exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says at least three vehicles were involved, including two pickups. Injuries are reported, but troopers say all people are conscious and alert.

Traffic is reduced to one lane as as crews work to clear the scene.

