Crash slows traffic on northbound U.S. 395

A crash slows traffic on U.S. 395 near Panther Drive on Jan. 25, 2022.
A crash slows traffic on U.S. 395 near Panther Drive on Jan. 25, 2022.(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on northbound U.S. 395 slowed traffic heading into the North Valleys Tuesday evening. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. just south of the Panther Drive exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says at least three vehicles were involved, including two pickups. Injuries are reported, but troopers say all people are conscious and alert.

Traffic is reduced to one lane as as crews work to clear the scene.

