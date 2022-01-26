Community Foundation of Northern Nevada offers scam prevention support

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is releasing a series of public service videos to help consumers avoid becoming victims of scams and fraud. There are 11 videos in the series that cover a variety of scams, including:

• General scams (available in English, Spanish and Tagalog)

• Telephone scams

• Romance scams

• Email scams

• Grandparent scams

• Puppy scams

• Notario Fraud scams (immigration/legal fraud, available in English, Spanish and Tagalog)

“Scams can destroy finances and lives,” Nick Tscheekar, Community Engagement Officer with the Community Foundation, said. “These videos and our other resources can make the difference between guarding against a scam and becoming a victim. We’re fully committed to helping protect our community.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than 2 million Americans are victims of scams and fraud each year.

The scam prevention videos and other resources can be found on the Community Foundation’s website and YouTube channel. Featured in the materials are various ways of reporting scams to local and national law enforcement, as well as through the BBB’s ScamTracker online system.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.