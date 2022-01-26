Advertisement

City of Reno warning about new phone scam claiming to be Marshal Division

Scam alert
Scam alert(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, along with the Reno Police Department and Reno Municipal Court Marshal Division, is warning residents of a new phone scam. Callers are claiming to be members of the Marshal Division of the City of Reno.

The city says the individuals calling are informing citizens that they need to pay a $2,500 bond to the Marshal Division or risk being arrested. Names of both retired and current city employees of the Marshal Division are being used in the calls.

Reno Police say if you’re receiving these calls, to never give away credit, debit card, or bank account information. They also say there are a few ways to spot the scam:

1. The Marshal Division with the City of Reno will NEVER contact citizens via telephone and require any type of payment.

2. Be wary if you are being asked to act immediately. Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have had time to think.

3. Do not wire money or use a prepaid debit card. Scammers often pressure people into wiring money or using a prepaid debit card. It’s like sending cash: once it’s gone, you can’t trace it.

The City of Reno encourages those who feel they have fallen victim to this scam to fill out a police report with RPD at their website, renopd.com.

