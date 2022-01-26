Back to traditions: High school graduations return to Lawlor Events Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After much deliberation, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) board of trustees voted unanimously to move high school graduations back to the Lawlor Events Center on the University of Nevada campus in Reno.

For the last two years, graduation ceremonies have taken place at high school campuses because of covid-19 restrictions, and although some families and students prefer personalized graduation events, many factors needed to be considered.

“If the weather is inclement, there’s no indoor option if we are at school sites,” said Dr. Angie Taylor, president of WCSD board of trustees. “Secondly, schools have to run it and put it together and every school doesn’t have the opportunity to have it at their location, because of their size or if you don’t have a football field so that kind of becomes an equity issue.”

Other concerns raised by the school chief of police and school principals included crowd management and traffic safety.

Trustee Church, who was against this motion at the beginning of the discussion, mentioned how families in Damonte Ranch and Galena High School were concerned about heavy traffic on the way to Lawlor.

However, after hearing from other board members and presenters, Church changed his opinion.

Student trustee Victoria Gomez said that the high schools should have their ceremonies at Lawlor and that “everyone can bring their own traditions.”

The board may send communication to parents explaining the reasoning behind the decision and the factors taken in consideration.

The proposed graduation dates are:

Wednesday, June 8th:

12:30 p.m. AACT

3:00 p.m. Sparks

6:30 p.m. McQueen

Thursday, June 9th:

8:00 a.m. Damonte Ranch

12:00 p.m. North Valleys

4:30 p.m. Spanish Springs

Friday, June 10th:

8:00 a.m. North Star

10:30 a.m. Hug

2:00 p.m. Wooster

5:30 p.m. Reno

Saturday, June 11th:

8:00 a.m. RISE

10:00 a.m. Innovations Turning Point/Inspire

12:30 p.m. Galena

4:00 p.m. Reed

