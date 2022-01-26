AT&T launches new hyper-fast internet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New internet speeds are here in Reno, and our city is one of the first to experience it. AT&T has introduced hyper-fast internet speeds of up to 5 GIGS in Reno.

AT&T is adapting to life during the pandemic. They report almost half of the United States-based office workers have the choice to work remotely. It was also reported more than sixty percent of consumers have purchased a SmartTV or other streaming devices.

AT&T is working to connect customers all across America. With this new expansion, they are also participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure they are bridging the gap of the digital divide. This will allow for reduced costs on qualifying Tribal lands.

Sheila Crisostomo, Vice President and General Manager at AT&T shared why now is an ideal time to have this internet accessibility,

“Our lives have changed dramatically throughout this pandemic when you consider how many Americans are working from home, we’ve got children learning from home, we’re entertaining staying home more. When you think about your internet use data consumption is exploding.”

Crisostomo also mentioned,

“We continue to invest in the Reno community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively, or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

AT&T is committed to connecting 30 million Americans by 2025 to “futureproof” lives as technology advances.

For more information on these hyper-fast fiber internet speeds, click here.

