Zephyr Cove Resort offering snowmobile tours

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - You can now take a snowmobile tour through the Lake Tahoe area and explore scenic views set against the Sierra Nevada mountains. The tours leave from the Zephyr Cove Resort, and from there you’ll travel over 45 miles through meadows and peaks that reach 9,000 feet above sea level. You can enjoy rides all throughout the day and there are even different versions of the tour.

The cost for each person is around $220, or $260 if you plan to add a rider. Every Wednesday, kids under the age of 15 can ride for free with a paying adult.

You can learn more about snowmobile tours online at Zephyr Cove’s website or by calling 800-238-2463.

