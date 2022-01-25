Travel Nevada offers great tips for planning your next vacation to see the Silver State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is National Plan a Vacation Day! From hiking trails along Lake Tahoe to historic landmarks like the Hoover Dam to a day trip to rail cities of the Silver State, there’s a lot to do that won’t cost you a bunch of airline miles.

“Nevada is a road trip state,” Tracie Barnthouse with Travel Nevada said. “The best way to see it is to get in a car and drive it. And we have plenty of itineraries available for the entire state.”

In fact ten crisscrossing road trips that are great for the whole family. A favorite is The Loneliest Road in America along Highway 50.

“It’s kind of the road trip that started all the road trips for Nevada,” she said. “It dates back to the ‘70s when a writer encouraged people not to do it and so we really pulled out the things that you could see and do to safely take this road trip.”

It ends on the eastern side of the state at Great Basin National Park.

“They just opened an astronomy amphitheater last year that seats about 250 people, has high powered telescopes, has “dark rangers” who explain the night sky and tell you what you’re looking at out there,” Barnthouse said. “So it is definitely a highlight.”

And despite the fact that most people loving taking time off work, Barnthouse said 29% of Americans don’t actually use all their vacation time.

“National plan your vacation day is really a way to line out the rest of the year,” she explained. “You know we have President’s Day weekend coming up and spring break for the kids coming up. Plan out what you’re going to do for those.”

Doing so is also good for your mental health and overall well being.

“When you get out and hit the road, and see new things and really expand your vision of what’s around you, it really comes back into play in different aspects of your life,” Barnthouse said.

Travel Nevada even has a website just for Nevadans called Discover Your Nevada with itineraries, lists of attractions and affordable places to bring the family.

“We have a whole section called Sagebrush Saloons which is kind of those rough and rugged saloons, bars that are out in the country in Nevada,” Barnthouse said. “It really is quite an experience and absolutely affordable for all.”

Because of the pandemic, travel is something many people haven’t gotten to do and it’s impacted our local economy. So not only does planning a Nevada vacation help you, it also helps surrounding communities too.

“It’s something that we hope that people will hit the road and like I said, support and meet some of our neighbors that are in our state,” she said.

