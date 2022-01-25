Tickets on sale now for Disney Princess: The Concert coming to Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Disney Princess The Concert stars four Broadway leading ladies who played Disney princesses on the stage.

Now they’re on tour bringing the powerhouse ballads and anthems that we all know and love to Reno on February 25.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko chatted with these amazing vocalists about what makes this show so special.

“I think getting to share this with with audiences across the country and with reno when we get there, it’s really for everyone who loves Disney, but also loves Broadway and people who love to dress up and go to comic con and people who want to feel like they’re at a Broadway show and not have to go to New York to do it. We’re bringing Broadway to you,” Airielle Jacobs, who starred at Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway, said.

We’ll be sharing more of that Q&A with all of the show’s stars next month.

In the meantime, you’ll definitely want to get your tickets now because they are selling fast.

