TAX SEASON: How to avoid a delayed tax return

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to file your 2021 tax return but the IRS has already warned Americans to expect delays.

According to a new report from the national tax payer advocate, the IRS has 10 million backlogged returns.

”We’re seeing things 10 months delayed now,” said Forbush & Associates Partner Brent Forbush.

But, Forbush says, there are some ways to speed up the process. One way, is to file electronically.

”First thing we’re suggesting is to not send anything by paper to the IRS unless you ultimately have to and need to and that’s the only way to get it to them,” Forbush said.

He says you can file 2021 returns online, as well as amended returns from the past several years.

Forbush said another important component is to be “accurate”.

Anytime you estimate an amount, instead of looking back at the actual amount, you can cause a setback in processing.

“Any one of those [numbers] being off compared to the IRS system will cause a delay in your processing and then it’s almost as if it got filed by paper at that point,” he said.

While filing can be overwhelming to some, it’s critical to organize early.

“If you just take some time and just organize your paper work and then breathe and work through it, you’ll finish your filing and file on time.”

