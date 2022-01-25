Advertisement

State investigating Northshore Clinical Labs

Washoe County opens four new Covid testing sites(STATION)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Division of Health and Human Services is investigating Northshore Laboratories. That’s the laboratory contracted out by Washoe County to perform COVID testing throughout the region.

A news release from the state says investigators are reviewing, “a complaint against Northshore Clinical Labs.”

The agency added it would provide no further information.

An inquiry into Washoe County Health District produced a response, “The Washoe County Health District is aware, the Nevada Division of Health and Human Services is investigating COVID 19 PCR testing done by Northshore.”

KOLO 8 News Now has learned approximately 200 PCR tests done by Northshore produced negative results when independent verification showed those results were in fact positive.

Because of high volume Northshore has since been relegated to performing only Antigen or “Quick Tests” at four locations in the Truckee Meadows.

The county says it’s comfortable with the continued testing by Northshore, which is testing approximately 1,600 Northern Nevadans daily during business hours.

The Regional COVID Emergency Response Team contracted with Northshore Clinical Labs to perform COVID testing to alleviate the strain placed on the Washoe County Health District to take samples and process the tests. That contract was awarded by Washoe County on December 22, 2021.

The contract with Northshore is for one year. However, it can be terminated with a 60 day notice.

