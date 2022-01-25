RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a Snow Camping 101 class next month.

“It’s a way to continue back-packing all throughout the year,” said Lindsey Schultz, the TRTA’s Outdoor Programs Director.

You learn everything about what to bring, and how to enjoy winter camping safely.

“How to maintain communication. Tricks for staying warm,” explained Schultz. “How to actually build a shelter platform in a way that actually provides you insulation around your tent.”

It’s a great way to see another side of the Rim Trail, when it’s less populated and more wide open.

“It’s nice because you don’t really have to venture super deep into the woods to be alone,” added Schultz.

That’s a big change from the warmer months, when the majority (of the 500,000 people per year) use the trail system. And since the snow provides a level of protection to the forest floor, you can even go off-trail to enjoy it.

“It really opens up a lot of back-country possibilities for you,” continued Schultz. “And that peace and serenity, and utter pure silence that only really a winter landscape can offer.”

The class is February 5th and 6th. It’s open to all ages and abilities. It costs $100 for TRTA members, and $130 for non-members. All of the proceeds go to support the non-profit Tahoe Rim Trail Association, which maintains and cares for the Rim Trail.

There are also other classes being held, like a Winter Photography Hike and Snowshoe Tours. You can get more information by clicking the link below.

