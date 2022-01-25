Advertisement

Reno Police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning armed robbery

It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at the 7-11 gas station store on the corner of Longley Lane and McCarran Boulevard.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when the suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing with white shoes, bandana over his face.

Police say the suspect pointed an unknown type of long gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The victim told police that the suspect escorted her to the backroom, shut her in the backroom, and took the cash from the registers. No one was injured.

It’s unknown right now how much cash was stolen, as well as the identifying race of the suspect. Investigators say they’ll use the 7-11 store cameras to help identify the suspect.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

