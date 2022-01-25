The NV Energy Foundation helping those who miss a power bill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Special Assistance Fund for Energy or ‘SAFE’, is a gap-filling program to assist people with income limitations or those having a difficult time paying their utility bills.

This program launches at an ideal time when we are still seeing those freezing temperatures. ‘SAFE’ limits the risk of NV Energy customers losing with losing heat or power with missing a utility bill.

Katie Nannini, Community Relations Manager at NV Energy mentioned how this program can be of support,

“We know that sometimes someone might lose a job, or you may have unexpected medical bills. There’s a lot of things that happen over the course of one’s life, and these funds are there to help when those sorts of things happen,” Nannini said.

Multiple resources are also available in our community and this new fund can also be a supplement to the Washoe County Family Resource Center. At the center, anyone can seek extra help if they need energy assistance, food services, or basic needs.

Brenda Costello, Family Resource Center Specialist of the Intervention Department for the Washoe County School District receives referrals from agencies across Northern Nevada. She said with working with the NV Energy Foundation many do not realize the additional resources they could be introduced to,

“We can help put the wheels in motion to get them what they need, and it might be the difference between the family sitting overnight in a cold house in January and being able to turn on a light,” Costello said.

Applicants in Washoe must call an NV Energy customer service representative: (775)834-4444.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.